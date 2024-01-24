What's next for the Miami Heat?

After a failed run at Damian Lillard in the summer of 2023, the Miami Heat finally made a big trade by acquiring Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday morning. In return, the Heat sent veteran guard Kyle Lowry along with a lottery-protected 2027 pick that becomes unprotected in 2028 to the Hornets.

For a team that ranks just 20th in offensive rating, Rozier is going to be a terrific addition to the reigning Eastern Conference champions. He gives the Heat a more dynamic offensive player at the point guard spot and another player who can both create his own shot and set up his teammates.

He won't have the ball as much in his hands with the abundance of other creators in Miami compared to Charlotte, where he had a usage rate of 27.0 over the last two seasons. But he could see minutes with the second unit when either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro head to the bench and be the primary playmaker in those lineups.

The 29-year-old is in the midst of a career season with Charlotte. In 30 appearances, he is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career-bests — along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Rozier is a massive acquisition that now gives them a better fighting chance against the upper-echelon teams in the Eastern Conference — the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Nonetheless, Pat Riley could still have a move or two up his sleeve that can further improve Miami's chances of returning to the NBA Finals. Here is the biggest need the Heat must still address ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.

Biggest need Heat must address at 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

Looking up and down the Heat's roster, the power forward spot remains their biggest weakness. This has been a weakness of theirs dating back to last season. Erik Spoelstra has pretty much rotated guys in that spot since last season.

Currently, the Heat coach has gone with sophomore forward Nikola Jovic in the starting lineup through the month of January. Before that, he rolled with Haywood Highsmith through the first couple months of the season, and then Orlando Robinson through a two-week stretch in December. Veteran Kevin Love also started five games at power forward this season.

With the instability at the four spot, it's clear that Erik Spoelstra is still looking for answers on that front. And that should be Pat Riley's next order of business after acquiring Terry Rozier.

Despite having a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Bam Adebayo anchoring the paint, the Heat are still very much undersized in the front court. That became their Achilles' heel in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Aaron Gordon had his way against Miami, who at times played Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin at the four through the crucial parts of the game.

The Heat added rookie standout Jaime Jaquez Jr., who possesses solid NBA size and a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He could play small-ball four in lineups because he isn't particularly quick enough to defend faster wings and guards on the perimeter. But at 6-foot-6, he is still pretty undersized even as a small-ball power forward.

Heat's options to address needs

With that, Miami's issues remain. They must find more size and versatility in the front court. Ideally, a big wing with length should be their primary target — someone in the mold of a Dorian Finney-Smith or a Jerami Grant.

It will be a challenge to get either one of those two, unless the Heat are willing to give up a significant piece to acquire them. Finney-Smith could be more attainable since he makes a lot less money. Perhaps Miami could dangle a package of Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets to land Finney-Smith, who is a hot commodity in today's trade market.

Miami could also look to the buyout market to address its need for a big wing. PJ Tucker is getting disgruntled in Los Angeles and could be a name who could hit free agency in case the Clippers let him go. Miami is reportedly in bringing back the veteran forward, who played with the Heat during the 2021-22 season.

Regardless if they make a move or not, the Heat are still one step closer to the championship with the Rozier acquisition. As it stands, they do have a fighting chance against the top teams in the East. They're the reigning Eastern Conference champions anyway. And they just made a significant upgrade in the backcourt by getting Terry Rozier.