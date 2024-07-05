The Knicks have had one of the NBA's best off-seasons this summer, adding 2022 All-Defensive first-teamer Mikal Bridges and re-signing wing OG Anunoby. However, the loss of center Isaiah Hartenstein leaves a void in the big man position for New York.

The most convenient solution would be to bring back backup big man Precious Achiuwa, via The Athletic's Fred Katz.

“Precious Achiuwa remains an unrestricted free agent, and the organization has left open the possibility of bringing him back, according to a league source,” Katz said. “Achiuwa grew into a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s after arriving from the Toronto Raptors in December. He might not be the conventional shot blocker Thibodeau prefers in the middle of his defense, but the Knicks could send Achiuwa to the perimeter, using him in more switch-happy strategies than they would with their other big men.”

The Knicks had a solid rotation with Hartenstein, Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson, but they'd be missing size with only the latter two. Hartenstein is an imposing rim protector at 7-foot-1, but the 6-foot-8 Achiuwa doesn't have the same length.

“Thibodeau’s ethos is rim protection, but if the team can’t find a 7-footer to anchor its defense, he’ll deploy other blueprints,” Katz continued. “Both Achiuwa and [Jericho] Sims will venture out of the paint to guard.”

While Sims is 6-foot-10, the 25-year-old has yet to make any meaningful impact at the NBA level, averaging 2.6 points and four rebounds per game across three seasons.

If Robinson were to miss time, as he often does, Achiuwa and Sims would be the center rotation, which is less than ideal.

What other options does New York have?

The Knicks could swing a trade for a backup big

Due to a series of shrewd front-office moves, the Knicks have both the assets and financial flexibility to pull off a deal. New York stocked up so many draft picks over recent years that they still have plenty left even after sending five first-rounders and a second-rounder to the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges, via Katz.

“If the Knicks want to trade for another center, they don’t have to blow their remaining draft capital — the Detroit Pistons’ 2025 first-rounder (protected through the first 13 picks next year, with protections that could keep it from conveying until 2027) and first-round swaps in 2026 and 2030 — right away,” Katz explained. “(They own lots of second-rounders, too, as well as the Washington Wizards’ 2025 first-round pick, which is heavily protected and more likely to convey as two second-rounders after the 2025-26 season.)”

New York added free-agent guard Shake Milton and forward Mamadi Diakite to the Bridges trade on Thursday to save cap room. It also signed first-round pick Pacome Dadiet to 80% of the rookie scale for 2024-25, saving it nearly $1 million.

The Knicks can now dole out about $5 million each to both Achiuwa and another free agent of their choice.

“If they wanted, they could re-sign Achiuwa, use the taxpayer MLE [mid-level exception] on whichever remaining free agent makes the most sense, no matter the position, and see how a 24-year-old, undersized backup center fares in the role,” Katz explained. “Achiuwa played the five often last season but can struggle against bruter paint presences. If it goes poorly, they could pair Achiuwa and their MLE signing together in a deal for an eight-figure salary before February’s trade deadline.”

While Achiuwa is a fine temporary option, he'd be safer as a power forward than a center long-term. Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, however, could be the missing piece. The 7-foot-1 giant averaged 8.1 points on 65.4% shooting with 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 23.3 minutes per game last season, which would be more than enough to help New York's second unit next season. Additionally, Kessler is just 22 years old, so he could develop into an upper-echelon player.

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is another feasible trade candidate. The seven-footer averaged 9.7 points on 69.1% shooting with eight boards and 1.1 rejections across 26.3 minutes per game last season. Richards is also in his prime at 26 years old, so he could spend multiple years as a part of Thibodeau's rotation.

While the Knicks now have more than enough wing players to compete with the Boston Celtics' star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, figuring out the five spot will be the last step towards cementing their championship-contending status for next season.

Hartenstein, who bailed for the Oklahoma City Thunder after receiving a larger contract than what New York could afford, was a vital part of the team's success last season. To at least make the Conference Finals, the team must do all it can to land at least a semi-competent replacement.