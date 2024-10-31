Bill Belichick's ex is not holding back this Halloween. Linda Holliday wore Uma Thurman's iconic “The Bride” yellow “Kill Bill” costume for Halloween this year and it was a clear message to her ex.

According to the “GoJo and Golic” podcast, Holliday attended a Halloween costume with her friends over the weekend.

Holliday and Belichick dated for 16 years and called it quits two years ago. While many thought it was dig at Belichick, Holliday cleared up her intentions on social media.

“Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING? Ya’ll would have never survived in the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days,” she said. “Shoot you wouldn’t survive the late night talk’s shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman.

“For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn’t an attack…” she added.

She also shared another quote, which read: “A sense of humour helps us to get through the dull times, cope with the difficult times, enjoy the good times and manage the scary times.”

However, podcast host Golic Sr. and Golic Jr. beg to differ.

“It’s not subtle,” Golic Sr. said. “This is not a subtle costume at all, right? Pretty detailed.”

Golic Jr. responded, “Subtle as a sledgehammer.”

“Listen, while it is their lives and they can do whatever they want and I’m not gonna sit here and put numbers on — age is just a number thing — on love for Bill Belichick and whatever he wants to do,” Golic Jr. said.

“But I cannot imagine what those women’s group chat looks like over the last number of months culminating in this costume. It has to be some of the most hateful things on planet earth.”

Bill Belichick's New Girlfriend

Belichick made headlines for the age gap between his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is 23 to his 72. Hudson is a former college cheerleader.

The relationship has gotten a lot of backlash online due to their 49 year age gap but neither of them has publicly commented on the relationship. However, the former cheerleader interacted with a comment that defended her relationship with the former New England Patriots coach back in June.

“Who are you to judge ? She's a legal adult last I checked 21 you become an adult,” the X post read. “What is it then? Are you jealous because you haven't accomplished anything in life, and feel a need to insult someone you don't even know. The reason people like you get away with making disparaging comments is because you probably won't be called out on it in person , where if the playing field was fair you would catch a slap like you deserve.”