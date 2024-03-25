On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill floated that the Rockets should engage in trade talks centered around Alperen Sengun. Sengun has been having a phenomenal season, averaging 21.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and had a career-high 45 points along 15 rebounds and 5 steals in a win against the San Antonio Spurs.
He endured a severe ankle sprain and bruised knee during the Rockets' 112-104 win against the Kings earlier this month. Despite his absence, the Rockets have excelled, winning 6 consecutive games without the skilled center. In total, they have achieved eight consecutive victories and hold a 10-1 record in March.
This was fuel for Bill Simmons to openly speculate about the Rockets using Sengun as trade bait to further build out their roster.
“There’s a Sengun piece to this, where Sengun you would’ve said, hands down, is the best asset on this team, he’s discount Jokic. Love this guy, but then the team kind of falls into place as soon as he goes away in some ways…Do you think we should make Jabari a 5? Do you think we should shop Sengun this summer? I think we would at least say yes, well let’s at least talk this out. Let’s do the pros and cons of this whole thing because, maybe this is the team you should be. You have so many athletes, so many scorers, maybe you need space, like maybe you just need space and athleticism, and maybe that Sengun guy is weighing you down a little bit. I’d just want to have the convo.”
For context, Houston has beaten the Wizards twice, Jazz, Spurs, Bulls, and Cavaliers. While the Cavaliers are a top team in the Eastern Conference and the Bulls are currently in the play-in in the East, their wins have not been against what some could consider top-tier opponents.
But, you play who is in front of you and they've developed great habits under new head coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets are now only 1 game back of the last spot in the play-in following the Warriors's loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday evening.
Per comments by Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, Sengun could be back before the end of the regular season.
“It’s within the realm of possibility that Sengun could return during the regular season. He avoided a major injury, but it’s a significant sprain. We kind of assumed he’d be done for the season because they wouldn’t have anything to place for. I was told there’s a very real chance that it could come down to, late in the regular season, ‘Hey, does it make sense to bring him back?’ Obviously, the number one thing is going to be, ‘Is he cleared, medically?’ … They’re not going to bring him back if they’re not playing for something, but they’re putting themselves in a position to be playing for something.”
The Rockets play the struggling, rebuilding Blazers on Monday evening at 8 PM EST with a game against the contending Thunder on Wednesday at 8 PM EST.