Bill Simmons ate some crow on the James Harden trade

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of, if not the best team in the league recently after the trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden has figured out how to play together, and Bill Simmons recently admitted that he was wrong so far about the trade with the Philadelphia 76ers after watching the Clippers play recently.

“The Clippers have been the best team in the league for two months,” Bill Simmons said on his podcast. “I don't think I've ever been more wrong about a trade so far, not ruling myself out for potentially being right with my Clippers are dumb. Harden's been great, he's been really good for them and really unselfish, this is the most fun I've ever had watching James Harden play basketball honestly. The Clippers are really fun to watch, I cannot believe how good they are in the last six minutes of these games, the shots they get.”

The Clippers recently got a road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and will play the New Orleans Pelicans at home tonight. With the win over the Hawks, the Clippers are 34-15 overall, which has them atop the Western Conference standings due to win percentage.

Based on Simmons' comments, he is eating some crow so far, but the Clippers will likely have to prove it in the playoffs for him to fully admit he was wrong about the trade. Regardless, the Clippers are playing great, and they will try to ride this good energy through the rest of the regular season, and through the playoffs, hopefully to the franchise's first NBA championship.