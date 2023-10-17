The Harvard University Crimson rolled past the Howard University Bison 48-7 in Saturday afternoon's matchup between the two academic powerhouses. The game marked the third straight matchup between the two programs.

The Crimson were dominant within the run game as they ran for a total of 364 yards on the day off of just 47 attempts. Isaiah Abbey was the offensive player of the game for the Crimson as he ran for 120 yards alone off of just 16 carries and ran for three touchdowns.

Abbey's scores came at key moments to continuously demoralize the Bison. He scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter to put the Crimson on the board, an eight-yard run late in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28 before halftime, and a 52-yard run in the third quarter to put them up by 35 points.

The Bison also had a plethora of turnovers harm them throughout the game. Quinton Williams, quarterback for the Bison, threw 11 completions for 111 yards off of 22 attempts and threw two interceptions in the game.

Howard also lost a fumble in the game and failed on a few fourth-down conversions. Eden James ran for 49 yards off of 13 attempts. The Bison got their lone score in the final five minutes of the game as Tony Bedell ran for an eight-yard score to give the Bison a touchdown and the extra point allowed them to have at least seven points on a day where their defense gave up 48.

Overall, this game is the final non-conference matchup for the Bison as they now look on the Norfolk State Spartans for the Howard Homecoming Matchup. It kicks off MEAC play as well. While the Bison had a less than stellar record in out-of-conference play last season, they lost only one MEAC game, which was t0 the North Carolina Central Eagles, the Black National Champions. The Bison also shared a portion of the MEAC championship. Not all hope is lost for Howard University.