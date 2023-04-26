A man shut down Sunset Boulevard yesterday when he scaled a TV tower and held up a sign that read: “Free Billie Eilish.” The unidentified man climbed the tower of California news station KTLA, a 162 foot tall tower, per the New York Post. While he only made it 30 feet, he still attracted the attention of onlookers with his sign and guitar playing. However, it’s still unclear what he meant by the sign.

Traffic came to a standstill as police blocked off the roads to carefully retrieve the “protester.” Officials have referred to the man as a protester, but his sign caused many to scratch their heads in confusion as to what exactly he was protesting. The man had another sign with him that read, “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones.” This sign seemed to mean less than his Billie Eilish one. Eventually, he was brought down safely from the tower a little after midnight.

The protester was arrested on a trespassing charge. After the situation, people wondered what his elusive sign could mean. Billie Eilish hasn’t been in any legal trouble, unlike the Free Britney movement. She has yet to address the incident, so many believe that the protester simply wanted to draw attention to himself.

The tag “Free Billie Eilish” has been trending on Twitter since. One person wrote: “Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing “Free Billie Eilish” trending for no reason.”

Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing "Free Billie Eilish" trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/xexe52ar2r — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) April 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another person referenced Billie’s Late Late show appearance earlier in the day.

“free billie eilish” from james corden Ohh it all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/bCfY0kgN8U — َ (@qxytocin) April 26, 2023

You can find the video of the ordeal here: