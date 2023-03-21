Lollapalooza, one of the most highly anticipated music festivals in the United States, is set to return to Chicago’s Grant Park in 2023, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry. The festival, which will take place from August 3 to 6, has a lineup that includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow x Together.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who headlined the event’s second year in 1992, are set to return to Lollapalooza this year alongside a diverse array of artists, with more than 170 bands set to play across nine stages.

The event will feature performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Tems, Portugal the Man, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy, Sabrina Carpenter, The Revivalists, Sylvan Esso, Suki Waterhouse and many more.

The four-day event will see ticket prices range from $365 to $4350 for four-day passes, with the day-by-day lineup schedule and single-day tickets yet to be announced.

The festival will be live-streamed on Hulu, providing an opportunity for fans around the world to enjoy some of the performances from the comfort of their own homes, per Deadline.

This year’s lineup reflects the festival’s commitment to showcasing a diverse range of musical genres, from hip-hop to rock, pop to electronic. The event’s organizers are committed to making Lollapalooza accessible to all, ensuring that maximum attendance will not exceed 115,000 people at any given time.

This is the best lineup @lollapalooza had had in ages. I’m pumped for this pic.twitter.com/JpirkYgaEr — Dante (@DanteTheDon) March 21, 2023

With another 10-year contract secured with the city of Chicago, Lollapalooza is set to continue to be a staple in the city’s music scene. The event promises to be a must-see for music fans looking for an unforgettable summer experience in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

Let’s take a dive in and rank five of the top acts set to perform at the festival.

Ranking Lollapalooza’s Top 5 Acts

5. Karol G

Karol G, the Colombian reggaeton singer, and rapper, has gained a massive following in recent years. Her music is a fusion of Latin, reggaeton, and trap, which has made her one of the most exciting artists to watch.

4. Diplo

Diplo, the American DJ and producer, has made a name for himself in the music industry with his catchy beats and remixes of popular songs. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Justin Bieber, Sia, and Beyoncé.

3. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty, the American rapper, will also take the stage at Lollapalooza. His fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, was released on January 27, 2023, and has already garnered critical acclaim. His unique style and sound have made him one of the most exciting rappers to emerge in recent years.

2. The 1975

The 1975, the English pop-rock band, are known for their catchy and melodic tunes that have made them one of the most popular bands in the UK. Their live shows are high-energy and are sure to get the crowd going.

1. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey, who has been a popular figure in the music industry for over a decade, will take the stage at Lollapalooza for the first time. Her soulful and melancholic voice has captured the hearts of many, and her live performances are nothing short of spectacular.