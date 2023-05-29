Billie Eilish has gone through multiple changes in her fashion. In her early career, she wore her iconic baggy, masculine looks. But now she’s older, she’s moving towards a more feminine style. And she’s been getting slammed for it, so Eilish is firing back at them, per People.

The 21 year old took to Instagram stories to share her experience with people shaming her for changing her style. “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote. “Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.”

“You guys are true idiots. I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. Let women rest,” she continued.

Billie Eilish continued, citing that people can have more than one interest: “FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things.”

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew,” she said. “And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish’s fashion has been shamed since 2021 when she tried out a new look for her Happier Than Ever album. She told ELLE that lost thousands of followers with the change. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs,” she said.

“I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing,” she continued. “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.’ I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”