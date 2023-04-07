The 2023 NFL offseason is officially up and running. Many free agents already signed their new deals with their teams, picturing a shape of what the league will look like in 2023. Now, all eyes are on the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of the month. Organizations such as the Buffalo Bills should have big decisions to make on draft night as they will try to find players ready to contribute as soon as possible.

During the 2022 regular season, the Bills finished with a 13-3 record and clinched the AFC East. This marked the third year in a row that they won their division.

After being considered a Super Bowl frontrunner throughout 2022, the Bills’ season came to an end in the AFC Divisional round. Buffalo was not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-10 despite playing at home.

With hopes of finally winning the Super Bowl, Buffalo’s offseason is crucial. The decisions the front office makes on draft night can make or break the Bills’ upcoming season.

With that being said, here is the full 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Buffalo Bills.

1st round, No. 27 overall: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG – Florida

With their first-round pick, the Bills could go after an offensive lineman. Although the team already signed Connor McGovern to a three-year deal, Buffalo could add another young piece who can become an important part of its future.

O’Cyrus Torrence emerges as a possibility at No. 27. As a senior for the Florida Gators, he played 698 total snaps across 11 games, allowing only eight quarterbacks hurries. Most notably, he did not allow any quarterback hits or sacks. For his performance, he earned a Consensus All-American selection.

Torrence could become the team’s starting right guard right away since McGovern can play on the left side and as a center.

2nd round, No. 59 overall: Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Other than Pro Bowler Dawson Knox, no tight end had more than 10 catches in the 2022 season for Buffalo. To avoid overworking Knox and to improve the already-talented offense, the front office could try adding another solid tight end to pair with the veteran.

In his third and final season with the Bulldogs, Darnell Washington recorded 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He ended up playing an important role as Georgia won back-to-back national championships. For his performance in 2022, Washington was a Second-Team All-SEC player.

3rd round, No. 91 overall: Henry To’oTo’o, LB – Alabama

One of Buffalo’s biggest losses this offseason was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears. He finished the regular season with a team-high 102 tackles with 66 being solo and six tackles for loss. He also registered an interception and a sack in 2022.

Without Edmunds, the Bills could go after another linebacker to replace him. An option that could be available in the third round is Henry To’oTo’o out of Alabama. He had 94 total tackles with 45 being solo and 2.5 sacks as a senior from the Crimson Tide.

4th round, No. 130 overall: Zach Charbonnet, RB – UCLA

Another important loss the Bills suffered in free agency was at running back. Devin Singletary joined the Houston Texans after leading the team with 177 carries and 819 yards, scoring five times in 2022, while also catching 38 passes for 280 yards and another score.

In addition to signing Damien Harris, Buffalo could go after Zach Charbonnet in the draft. The running back finished fourth in the nation with an average of 135.9 yards per game, despite missing multiple games due to injuries. The First-Team All-American had 195 carries for a total of 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns.

5th round, No. 137 overall: Jay Ward, S – LSU

While the top players from each position are likely gone at this point, Buffalo could use its later picks to bring depth to the roster. At safety, the team managed to re-sign Pro Bowler Jordan Poyer and brought in Taylor Rapp and Zayne Anderson. Still, with so much uncertainty surrounding Damar Hamlin, the Bills might opt to select another safety.

At No. 137, one potential selection is Jay Ward out of LSU. As a senior, he registered 60 total tackles with 43 being solo and 2.5 being for loss. He also had five pass breakups and an interception. For his performance, Ward was selected to participate in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

6th round, No. 205 overall: Tre Tucker, WR – Cincinnati

Finally, the Bills conclude their 2023 NFL Draft by adding another weapon to the receiving department. With Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox leading the way plus Gabe Davis, newly-signee Deonte Harty and potentially Washington in the second round, Buffalo could go for depth this late in the draft.

Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati could be the route the front office chooses. In his final season as a Bearcat, he caught 52 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns. He could also be a rotational piece on special teams since he served as a kickoff returner and had 14 total tackles in his career.