The Buffalo Bills are having a fantastic start to the 2024 NFL season. Buffalo is 6-2 heading into Week 9 and has a huge lead over every team in the AFC East. This practically guarantees Buffalo a spot in the postseason, and it is only halfway through the season. Unfortunately, the team got some concerning injury news related to one of their new offensive weapons.

Bills WR Amari Cooper did not practice on Wednesday, per Maddy Glab. Cooper is dealing with a wrist injury and the team is reportedly taking it one day at a time with him.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also noted that WR Curtis Samuel and LB Terrel Bernard were limited at practice on Wednesday.

The Cooper injury does not sound serious yet, but it is certainly something for Bills fans to keep their eyes on. Cooper had a slow outing in Week 8, only hauling in one receptions for three yards. This wrist injury is likely the reason why he did not have a bigger day.

The Bills will be prepared if Cooper is not available in Week 9. Buffalo came into the season with a philosophy of spreading the ball around instead of having one alpha wide receiver. This strategy can work wonders for a team like Buffalo that has a multitude of offensive weapons. The Bills are expected to lean heavily on Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox in the passing game if Cooper is unavailable.

Next up for Buffalo is a Week 9 matchup against Miami.

Bills have a chance to clinch playoff berth as soon as Week 11

That's right, the Bills could clinch a playoff berth in as little as three weeks.

Buffalo could mathematically clinch the AFC East title in Week 11 if a handful of events take place. First, the Bills must win their next three games against the Dolphins, Colts, and Chiefs. Obviously, the last of those three will be the toughest to accomplish since nobody has beaten the Chiefs this season.

Buffalo will also need the Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots to all go 0-3 during that three-game stretch as well. Thankfully none of those three teams play each other, so it is within the realm of possibility for all of them to lose.

Even if the Bills do not mathematically clinch the division as soon as possible, it is still a foregone conclusion that Buffalo will earn another division title this season.