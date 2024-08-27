The Buffalo Bills are in the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players, and it's safe to say they are going to have some tough calls to make. In fact, they have already had to make big decisions on a pair of notable players in veteran safety Kareem Jackson and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Both Jackson and DiNucci latched on with the Bills after the start of training camp, as Jackson signed with them on July 30th, and DiNicci on August 12th after Shane Buechele was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. However, neither of them were able to do enough to earn a roster spot, as they both ended up getting released on Tuesday morning.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bills release QB Ben DiNucci.”

Kareem Jackson, Ben DiNucci did not pan out for Bills

Jackson has played 14 seasons in the NFL as a solid safety, and the hope was that he could find a way to be a depth piece at the backend of the Bills secondary. Unfortunately, he finds himself being a victim of Buffalo's roster crunch, but considering all his experience, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see him find his way onto another team as rosters across the league continue to get shaken up.

DiNucci has bounced around the league as a backup quarterback, but he was likely really only brought into Buffalo to take snaps in practice once Buechele hit the injured reserve. This means Buffalo will roll with Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky as their two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but there's a chance DiNucci could return to the team's practice squad if he doesn't land with another team.

It's a shame neither of these guys managed to stick around with the Bills, but that's simply what ends up happening for teams during roster cuts. There aren't enough spots for everyone, so some good players end up getting the short end of the stick. In this instance, Jackson and DiNucci were shown the exit door.

They certainly won't be alone, as Buffalo has to release quite a few more players in order to get their roster down to 53 players. There's a chance both of these guys could return as practice squad players, but they could also land on another team's 53-man roster, so it will be worth keeping an eye on them amid all the roster hubbub over the next 24 hours to see what's next for them.