With Josh Allen leading the way, statistically and monetarily, the Buffalo Bills are in good hands. But they have suffered their share of injuries, and they have two potentially surprising preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

At the head of the Bills list is linebacker Joe Andreessen. He’s in a battle with Baylon Spector for a linebacker roster spot, and observers seem to think the undrafted free agent will have an edge because he played college ball at the University of Buffalo and grew up in the city. But this is the NFL and cuts fall hard.

Another player who could be a surprise cut is Tyrell Shavers, who is battling to find a spot among a less-than-impressive wide receiver group.

Can Bills LB Joe Andreessen make the cut?

The door swung open at linebacker when Matt Milano suffered a potentially season-ending biceps injury. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it’s unknown when Milano will be able to return, according to buffalobills.com.

“An unfortunate situation,” McDermott said. “Matt was tackling a bag and hit his arm. “When you know the person, you know this is not going to beat or keep Matt Milano down. He stayed in Buffalo all summer to get back off the leg injury, and now this happens. It's an unfortunate set of circumstances, but again, I know he's going to handle it well.”

That changed the Bills’ starters to Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. It also created an extra reserve spot with Nicholas Morrow, Deion Jones, and rookie fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio seeming to have a head start for three of the likely four slots on the Bills roster.

Andreessen has shown a spark in the preseason, like a guy who can make plays. That’s what it’s all about in the NFL. And it doesn’t help Spector’s chances that injuries have been a concern during his two NFL seasons. The seventh-round pick in 2022 appeared in just 15 games so far.

Joe Andreessen trying to sneak up on people

As for Andreesen, he considers himself an underdog, according to democratandchronicle.com.

“A lot of people aren’t really expecting me to make the team,” Andreessen said. “I’m a rookie tryout guy, so it was just something to take full advantage of, and hopefully I showed it to people out there.”

But his 12-tackle performance for the Bills against the Steelers turned plenty of heads, including that of McDermott.

“I thought Joe did a phenomenal job,” McDermott said. “When we named him the starter, it was, ‘Hey we’ll see what he can do.’ It wasn’t too big for him. He went out there and made plays and I’m very impressed with what he did. We’re looking forward to him getting another shot this weekend and this time at home and maybe in front of a few more fans for him. So it’s a great story and we’re super proud of Joe.”

Andreessen followed up with eight tackles against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Andreesen fits the bill in one of the best ways, McDermott said.

“We’re not looking at track athletes here,” he said. “We’re looking at football players, and he’s a football player and I love it.”

Andreessen said he’s enjoyed the run so far, and he’s putting forward his best foot, according to buffalobills.com.

“I mean, the last week's been a little crazy,” Andreessen said. “Had a lot more on my plate this week, I would say, in terms of just responsibility and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean, I'm here to try and continue my career and trying to be the best I can for this organization.”

Joe Andreessen has intangibles that coaches like

Andreessen said he thinks he proved he belongs at football’s highest level.

“Yeah, I think I proved I could play,” Andreessen said. “But you know, that's not obviously up to me. Trying not to worry about things out of my control.”

And the hardest decision belongs to McDermott and the Bills front office, who must make the final call on who stays and who goes.

“Extremely difficult,” McDermott said of the question. “The relationships that we're blessed to have formed with, with these young men. The conversations you're able to have, whether it's in spring or at St. John Fisher at camp or on a trip to Pittsburgh in the off times and the gaps in between the schedules and the meeting. And, you know, you get a chance to learn that these guys are real human beings with real lives that they're trying to make it right. For whatever happens, they'll be prepared and they're going to be just fine.”

WR Tyrell Shavers putting himself in good spot

Shavers finished off the preseason with two catches for 15 yards against the Panthers. He had a chance for a touchdown reception, getting open in the end zone but watching quarterback Ben DiNucci’s pass sail over his head.

Shavers said he believes he belongs, according to buffalobills.com.

“I do. I do,” Shavers said. “But of course, there's some things that I wish I could have back, you know, but I'm not gonna be perfect. I'm not gonna play perfect. But I think I did.”

Shavers also said he’s done the things he needed to do for the Bills, according to buffalonews.com.

“I think I did have a good summer, good OTAs, good training camp and a pretty good preseason,” Shavers said. “This was like my Super Bowl, honestly. Coming in, I knew this would be my last opportunity to show and be able to make the team.”

Will size make a difference for Tyrell Shavers?

One thing weighing heavily in Shavers’ favor is his size. He’s 6-4 and weighs 211 pounds.

“Being my height, there’s not many people that’s guarding me who’s my size,” Shavers said. “So being able to turn a 50-50 all into a 90-10 or an 80-20 – things like that is what I bring to the table.”

Shavers played in a loaded receiver room at Alabama in 2019, with Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle in the mix. But instead of pouting and trying something else, he tried to make a difference on special teams.

“Special teams is really how I got in this league,” Shavers said. “I was never a 1,000-yard receiver. Special teams is what got me in the door. I love it. I look at (special teams) as another opportunity to make a play.”

The great thing for Shavers, if he makes the Bills, is the opportunity to make an impact. One of the receivers will have a good season with a guy like Allen at quarterback. Is Shavers the type of guy who can take advantage of an opportunity like that if it comes?

The Bills only kept five receivers last season. If they do that again, Shavers might not have a spot on the roster. But if they keep six, it seems he has a great chance to be that extra guy. Shavers is versatile enough to play all three receiver positions. Combine that with his special teams prowess and his value rises.