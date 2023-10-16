Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was put on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital on an ambulance after suffering a scary neck injury against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, but good news came this morning as he has now been released from the hospital, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Damien Harris reportedly has neck pain, “but otherwise is going to be fine,” a source said, according to Fowler. It is a relief for Harris, the Bills and fans in general after seeing that scary situation play out last night.

Harris is a depth running back for the Bills behind James Cook and Latavius Murray. This is his first season with the Bills after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. Regardless, it will be worth monitoring Harris' status. It would be an uplifting moment for him to return to action soon and help out in the backfield alongside James Cook and Latavius Murray.

The Bills snuck out with a 14-9 win over the Giants last night. They trailed for much of the game, and were essentially one yard away from losing the game two times. The Giants were stopped at the one before the half, and time ran out before they could run another play. At the end of the game, Tyrod Taylor threw an incomplete pass for Darren Waller, and many believe that pass interference should have been called on that play.

Regardless, the Bills move to 4-2 on the season, and they will try to work out the flaws heading into a game against the Patriots. Hopefully they will have Harris back relatively soon as well.