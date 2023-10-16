The Buffalo Bills win on Sunday Night Football over the New York Giants was dampened due to the serious head and neck injury suffered by running back Damien Harris on a routine run play late in the 2nd quarter.

#Bills Damien Harris neck/head injury. Harris hits the pile & goes down onto his back. Lifts his head up a little, motions for help, & is unable to get up before the training staff rush out. Ambulance comes out on field, loaded up & thumbs up given by Harris as he's taken off. pic.twitter.com/S3BcvJiTkQ — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 16, 2023

The game was stopped while an ambulance made its way on the field to take Harris off and to a local hospital. Harris gave a thumbs up to the Bills home crowd on his way out, but any time an injury this severe occurs in the middle of a football game, it provides a somber reminder on how dangerous this game really is and how vulnerable these athletes are. Fortunately, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott was able to provide an optimistic update on Harris' condition.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” Sean McDermott told reporters following the game, per John Wawrow of AP News. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that,” McDermott continued.

Watching one of their own be stretchered off the field or taken out of the stadium in an ambulance has become a scene all too familiar for longtime fans of the Buffalo Bills. It started in 2007, the first week of the season, when second-year tight end Kevin Everett suffered a life-threatening injury that left him on a respirator for days and partially paralyzed for months following his injury. It was immediate surgery that ended up saving Everett's life and allowing him to eventually walk again. And of course, in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin injury last year, the entire sports world rallied around Buffalo.

As Chris Berman often says, “No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.” And that's especially true in tough times like this.