Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a serious neck injury in Week 6 against the New York Giants that led to him being placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance on Sunday night. Harris was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, where coach Sean McDermott said Harris had full body movement and that his scans were good so far, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Harris was injured in the second quarter when he took a hit to the neck area and remained on the field for several minutes as medical personnel and his Bills teammates left the sideline to join him on the field.

Josh Allen's reaction to Damien Harris' injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared his reaction to watching the injury, via ESPN.

“You never want to see that. That's the ugly part of the game,” Allen said. “He's been so great, Damien, coming here, and I know he's only been here for a few months, obviously this training camp, but the juice that he brings and the tough-nose running that he brings to this offense, you can't really replace it, you know? And I'm hoping he's all right … praying for him, him and his family.”

Harris gave a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was loaded into the ambulance. The Bills announced shortly thereafter that he had movement in his arms and legs and was undergoing further testing at the hospital.

We'll have more updates on Damien Harris's neck injury and health status as they become available.