Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has been taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary injury he suffered Sunday night at home versus the New York Giants.

Ambulance coming for Damien Harris. Scary scene here at Highmark Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H7sGuOmSqJ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

Harris was trying to pick up yards on the ground in the second period of the contest when he was taken down after a hit from Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. He was not able to get back up after the hit and needed to get stretchered off into an ambulance. It was a harrowing sight for everyone watching the game, especially for Buffalo fans and players, who also witnessed Damar Hamlin collapse on the field last season.

However, it appears that Damien Harris has movements in his limbs. He also gave a thumbs-up sign just before he was taken into the ambulance. That is definitely an encouraging gesture from Harris, who inked a one-year deal worth $1.77 million with the Bills back in March.

Harris likely will undergo a number of tests before getting cleared to play again. The hope is that he did not suffer any serious injury that will put his career in great jeopardy.

Before signing with the Bills, Harris spent four seasons with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft (87th overall).

With Harris done for the rest of the Giants game, the Bills are left to rely mostly on the pair of James Cook and Latavius Murray in their ground attack.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Damien Harris.