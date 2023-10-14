The New York Giants will head north to Orchard Park, New York, as they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Giants-Bills prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants fell 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Unfortunately, it was a bad day as they fell and lost Daniel Jones to a back injury. Jones went 14 for 20 with 119 passing yards but took six sacks, including the last one that caused his injury. Then, Tyrod Taylor came into the game and went 9 for 12 with 86 passing yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The running game was ineffective, and no one could run the ball to create any traction. However, the receivers still did some work, as Darren Waller had eight receptions for 86 yards. Darius Slayton had two catches for 35 yards. Overall, the Giants went 5 for 17 on third down. They also allowed seven sacks.

The Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Sadly, things started slowly for them as they trailed early. Josh Allen went 27 for 40 with 359 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing four times for 14 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Davis had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Leonard Floyd had two sacks, A.J. Epensea added two, and Ed Oliver added one to help the Bills combine for five takedowns.

The Bills lead the all-time series 7-5 in 12 regular-season games, with a loss in Super Bowl XXV. More recently, the Bills defeated the Giants 28-14 at the Meadowlands in a battle in 2019. The Giants have won the last three games in Orchard Park. Somehow, the Bills have not defeated the Giants at home since 1993.

Here are the Giants-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Bills Odds

New York Giants: +15.5 (-118)

Buffalo Bills: -15.5 (-104)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Bills Week 6

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are in a lot of pain. First, they were already without Saquon Barkley, who has been out with a high-ankle sprain since Week 2. The Giants have also been without their top pass-blocked Andrew Thomas for weeks. Now, they will be without Jones, who is out for a while.

Taylor gets the start and will face a team he played with from 2015 to 2017. Thus, there will be some familiarity with the stadium and the field conditions. Since the Giants have so many injuries and a struggling offensive line, they will need to be creative with how they move the ball. Ultimately, Taylor might need to check down to the running backs or use his legs to run the ball. But Taylor could lean on his pass-catchers like Waller.

Waller has 23 receptions for 239 yards but has yet to score a touchdown as a member of the Giants. Therefore, he will need to take that extra step this weekend. Slayton had 13 receptions for 167 yards and should also do his best to help the backup quarterback as the slot receiver.

The defense will have a tall task in stopping Allen. Ultimately, this means they need Kayvon Thibodeaux to thrive. Thibodeaux has five solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Bobby Obereke has 25 solo tackles and one interception. Xavier McKinney has 22 solo tackles. Likewise, Jason Pinnock has 22 solo tackles and one interception. These players must step up to stop a high-powered offense.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, they must stop Allen and Diggs.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Ultimately, it all starts with the quarterback. Allen has passed for 1,407 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 20 times for 120 yards and three scores. Likewise, James Cook has rushed 61 times for 292 yards and a touchdown while catching 14 passes for 140 yards. Diggs has 39 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Davis has 18 catches for 320 yards and four scores.

The defense will face an injured team. Ultimately, Floyd has seven solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Oliver has 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Epenesa has four solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Greg Rousseau has eight solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Terrell Bernard has 22 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen can continue to play at an elite level. Then, the Bills must terrorize the Giants on defense.

Final Giants-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills have all their players available. Meanwhile, the Giants are missing three of their best. The Bills will run away with this one.

Final Giants-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -15.5 (-118)