The Buffalo Bills have been getting better over the last few years, but now, with the 2023 NFL season getting closer, there are a couple of top players who might not keep their starting positions. Kaiir Elam and Ryan Bates are two players who need to show they're still the best during the preseason to stay in the starting lineup. This article will talk about how the Bills did in the 2022 NFL season, what they're planning for 2023, and what Elam and Bates need to do to stay on top.

How the Buffalo Bills Did in the 2022 NFL Season

In the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills had an impressive record of 13 wins and only 3 losses. Led by their star quarterback, Josh Allen, the Bills had a high-powered passing attack that propelled them to many victories throughout the season. Allen had a standout year, throwing for a total of 4,283 yards and recording 35 touchdowns. However, despite their regular-season success, the Bills faced disappointment in the playoffs when they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 27-10. The loss prevented the Bills from advancing further in their Super Bowl aspirations.

Despite the setback, Allen's performance throughout the season was exceptional. He showcased his skills as a top-tier quarterback. The Bills' defense, while not as dominant as in previous years, still performed well overall. Despite falling short of their Super Bowl goal, the Bills had a successful season and demonstrated their potential as a strong team in the league.

Now, let's talk about the two Buffalo Bills players who might not be starters in the 2023 NFL season.

1. Kaiir Elam

During the rigorous training camp, Kaiir Elam found himself under scrutiny due to his tendency to be overly physical with his fellow players. While a certain level of competitiveness is expected in these environments, some observers felt that Elam's approach crossed the line into being “handsy,” potentially risking injuries to his teammates. This drew attention from both coaches and teammates. It sparked discussions about finding the right balance between intensity and safety in training camp drills.

As the team transitioned from practice to live game action, Kaiir Elam's performance was put to the test in a matchup against the Colts. Unfortunately, his habit of being overly aggressive came back to haunt him when he was flagged for pass interference during a crucial moment. The penalty was the result of his late jersey tug on an opposing player during a pass attempt. This action not only resulted in a favorable position for the Colts. It also led to the continuation of their offensive drive. The frustration was palpable on the sidelines, with Coach Sean McDermott visibly displeased by the turn of events.

Kaiir Elam's position within the team hierarchy was already precarious as he vied for the coveted No. 2 cornerback spot. The pass interference penalty only exacerbated his predicament. It provided evidence of his struggle to control his physicality within the rules of the game.

The rookie first-rounder Kaiir Elam gets the end zone INT. 👀 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex pic.twitter.com/JDlYqQ2UcE — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

Despite this setback, it's important to note that Kaiir Elam's journey during training camp and preseason games wasn't solely marked by criticisms and penalties. He managed to exhibit glimpses of his potential and raw talent. He made noteworthy plays and even secured interceptions in various practice drills and exhibition matches. These standout moments showcased his ability to read the game, anticipate plays, and capitalize on his athleticism to make impactful defensive contributions.

2. Ryan Bates

Ryan Bates is an offensive lineman who has been on the team for a while and played in 32 games over the last two seasons. In 2022, Bates started in 15 games and showed he can play in different spots on the offensive line. But now, rookie O'Cyrus Torrence is also doing really well. Torrence played in the right guard position against the Colts and did great at stopping the other team and helping the quarterback. This is important because it shows he's a strong player even against the starting defense. Torrence's good game might make the Bills think about who should start alongside Spencer Brown in the new season. Even though Torrence had some rough times during training camp, he's doing better now and getting more attention because of how well he played against the Colts. As for Bates, he should look over his shoulder.

What's Next for the Team

The Buffalo Bills are excited for the 2023 NFL season. They have many good players like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller. However, they also need to take care of some important things before the season starts. They need to make sure they can keep their best players healthy and get their rookies straight. The Bills also need to think about their offensive line, which had some problems in 2022.

Looking Forward

The Buffalo Bills are hoping this is the year they break into the Super Bowl with Josh Allen as QB. But first, they need to fix a few things. They have to keep their best players injury-free and make sure their offensive line is strong. As for Kaiir Elam and Ryan Bates, they have to show that they're the best during the preseason to keep their starting jobs. The Bills have good players, and if they can do everything they need to, they could be really good in the 2023 NFL season.