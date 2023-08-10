Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs caused a little commotion with teammate Kaiir Elam at training camp practice on Thursday. After receiving some attention from the Bills trainers, Diggs shared a brief exchange with Elam that raised some eyebrows at practice, reports ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

“Stefon Diggs received attention from trainers on the defensive sideline and then ran back to the offensive sideline. A couple minutes later, he ran back across, and said something to Kaiir Elam, who was at the back of the defensive sideline. He then ran back to the offensive side.”

It isn't clear what was said between the two players, but apparently both sides have moved on according to Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs after practice: ‘I'm great.'”

Although it is evident that this is really not much to write home about, it is not a surprise that once again Stefon Diggs is causing commotion within the Bills. Even when rumors and headlines are made out of thin air, Diggs somehow finds himself involved in stories more often than most other players.

Diggs is going into a season with massive expectations for both himself and the organization. A disappointing finish to last year has all of Buffalo hungry for vengeance, and anything short of a Super Bowl ring will be considered a failure for the 2023 campaign. Although the Bills have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history, there is no doubt that this is the expectation this season. Stay tuned into Bills training camp to see if Stefon Diggs continues to make headlines throughout Buffalo's preparation for a ring-chasing year.