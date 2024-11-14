Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper provided a hopeful injury update ahead of the team’s highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Bills, currently holding an 8-2 record, are preparing to face one of the AFC's strongest contenders in a matchup with significant playoff implications.

Speaking to Alex Brassy of the Batavia Daily News, Cooper confirmed he is recovering well after sustaining a wrist injury during the Bills’ Week 8 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The injury, which required Cooper to wear a cast on his left hand, has sidelined him for the past two games. However, Cooper indicated he is eager to return to the field.

“Definitely feeling better, definitely more comfortable. Just ready to play football again,” Cooper said, expressing confidence about his readiness to suit up against the Chiefs.

Amari Cooper hopeful he'll play in Bills-Chiefs Week 11 showdown

During Thursday’s practice, Cooper was seen catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen. He commented on how his wrist felt while catching, stating that there was minimal discomfort despite the cast.

“It felt good. Like I said, I don’t really feel any pain or anything catching the ball. I’ve just got to get used to catching the ball with it,” Cooper added.

Since his trade from the Cleveland Browns, Cooper has made an impact in the limited time he’s played with the Bills, recording five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown over two games. His return would provide a significant boost to Buffalo’s receiving corps as they prepare for a rematch against Kansas City. The two teams last faced off in the playoffs, where the Chiefs narrowly edged out the Bills with a 27-24 victory in a closely contested matchup. With Kansas City still undefeated this season, this Week 11 showdown carries added significance as both teams vie for a strong position in the AFC standings.

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium. Cooper’s availability would add a valuable target for Allen, potentially strengthening Buffalo’s chances as they aim to continue their strong season.