Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen got brutally honest about his longstanding rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company are set to travel to Buffalo on Sunday in a clash of the AFC heavyweights. The two elite QBs became the starters of their franchises in 2018 and have met seven times.

While Mahomes is 1-3 against Buffalo in the regular season, he has won all three of the playoff games between the two franchises. When Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia asked Allen about his regular-season success against the Chiefs, Allen focused on those postseason losses.

“Well, I know we haven’t beat them in the playoffs. And that’s the only thing that kind of matters.”

The Buffalo Bills can get squarely back in the race for the AFC No. 1 seed



Josh Allen has catapulted himself into MVP contention over these past few weeks. This season, the two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions with the fifth-highest QBR in the league. At 8-2, the Bills have virtually locked up the AFC East. Despite having a home playoff game practically guaranteed, Buffalo has a ton to play for going forward.

The current No. 2 seed in the AFC is a game and a half away from having home-field advantage for the entire postseason. Should Josh Allen's team win against Kansas City, Buffalo would need its rival to drop one more game to catapult into first place. This will likely happen as the Chiefs are starting to struggle more against their opponents.

Despite this possibility, the Bills have a lot of tough games coming up. Buffalo will host last year's Super Bowl teams over their next two games before going on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams and the red-hot Detroit Lions.

While Josh Allen's season last year ended at Highmark Stadium against Patrick Mahomes, getting home field is still crucial for the Bills. Buffalo has yet to drop a game in Orchard Park this season and has one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL. Keeping that home record spotless against the two-time defending champs is crucial not only for the AFC Conference's No. 1 seed race but also for Josh Allen and company's belief that they can take down the dynasty in January.