The highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills is set for Sunday afternoon, drawing fans to what’s expected to be one of the season’s most exciting games. Interestingly, international superstar, currently the greatest artist in the World, and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be nearby, wrapping up a set of shows for her Eras Tour in Toronto. With her presence so close by, some speculated whether Swift’s schedule played a role in the timing of this game. However, sources close to the NFL quickly dismissed these rumors.

A league insider confirmed that Swift’s tour dates did not influence the NFL’s scheduling for this game, according to CBS Sports. Despite her recent appearances at Chiefs games stirring media buzz and increasing viewership, the NFL asserts that the Chiefs-Bills timing is purely coincidental. This statement aligns with the NFL’s past approach to scheduling, which includes planning around stadium availability and logistical concerns rather than individual personalities.

The NFL occasionally adjusts its schedule to accommodate certain events in shared stadiums. For example, when Swift’s Eras Tour took over venues used by NFL teams—like the Saints, Dolphins, and Colts—the league ensured those teams had away games. However, Mike North, the NFL’s VP of broadcast planning, emphasized that such scheduling considerations prioritize stadium availability rather than individual performers.

Taylor Swift will attend the Bills-Chiefs Week 11 matchup

“We consider all kinds of factors in our schedule-making process,” North said. “Teams are honest about their stadium availability, which includes everything from MLS games to large-scale events. But specific personalities don’t factor into it.”

The NFL’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to design each season’s schedule illustrates just how complex the planning is. According to North, over one quadrillion possibilities are reviewed for the 272-game season, factoring in variables like stadium events, municipal logistics, and downtown traffic flow. The goal, he shared, is to ensure a schedule that works well for everyone—or, at the very least, one that evenly distributes any unavoidable inconveniences.

While Swift's potential attendance in Buffalo has excited fans, the NFL assures that her tour schedule did not drive the timing of this game. Swift has attended all five Chiefs home games this season, and since her first appearance in September, the team’s record with her in attendance has been impressive. The media has even coined the phrase “Taylor Swift Effect,” noting her influence on NFL ratings, particularly among young female fans, and her ability to bring new viewers to the game.

The impact of Swift’s appearances at NFL games, especially alongside Kansas City’s tight end, has helped boost the league’s engagement with young female demographics. As North pointed out, Swift’s presence brings a unique opportunity for young girls to watch NFL games and see female officials, coaches, and announcers on screen, enhancing the sport's visibility for women and girls.

In summary, while Swift's connection to Kelce has certainly drawn attention, the NFL's Chiefs-Bills scheduling remains a coincidence. This Sunday, football fans can look forward to a fierce rivalry matchup without any pop star-related planning behind it.