Rasul Douglas makes a bold claim heading into the Buffalo Bills' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs next week

Next week, the divisional matchups of the NFL playoffs begin. With all the games set, the remaining teams are currently making preparations as they aim to move one step closer to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills, specifically, have good news in light of their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs — cornerback Rasul Douglas is expected to be back in action.

Douglas had been sidelined due to a knee injury since the Bills' Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. It was reported that the cornerback didn't practice the whole week leading up to Buffalo's Wild Card game.

After Monday's win, Douglas was asked about his injury. The six-foot-two, 209-pound cornerback said that he felt ready to play but the team held him out, as per The Athletic's Tim Graham. Douglas also added that he'll be playing against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Bills CB Rasul Douglas told me in the locker room he felt he was ready to play, but the team held him out. Douglas then said he'll play next week against the Chiefs. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) January 16, 2024

A returning Douglas adds more force to the Bills secondary, and it also means that Patrick Mahomes may have to be more careful with his passes.

Douglas has been a trade win for the Bills

This season, Douglas has tallied five interceptions. Additionally, he has 61 combined tackles (47 solo and 14 assisted) and 14 passes defended. (Stats include games with Green Bay Packers this season prior to trade)

In nine games for the Bills alone, Douglas has managed 29 combined tackles (21 solo and eight assisted), and four of his five said interceptions this season.

Against the New England Patriots this past New Year's Eve, Douglas managed to return a pick-six for a touchdown.

Now that he's reportedly back, Rasul Douglas surely looks to wreak havoc on the defensive end for the Bills next week.