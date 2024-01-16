Patrick Mahomes' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills raises a new challenge he has yet to overcome

The Buffalo Bills just won their Wild Card matchup on Monday, which means they'll be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs next week. At the moment, the biggest headline of the upcoming match would be related to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes will be playing his first-ever road playoff game against the Bills, as per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the entirety of his career, Mahomes' playoff games have been at home or in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs at Bills next Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever road playoff game. All of Mahomes’ 15 career playoff games have been played in Kansas City or in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mXOmLSkwej — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Not that it might matter to Mahomes — the Chiefs star has a track record that would make one scoff over this said fact. However, it would still be interesting to see the two-time Super Bowl champion play in a postseason environment with loud jeers all around.

Mahomes' regular season numbers raise questions heading into first playoff road game with Chiefs

Additionally, Mahomes' numbers this season are down compared to his previous years. Rounding up the regular season, Mahomes threw for a total of 4,183 passing yards to go with 27 touchdowns. However, the six-foot-two, 225-pound quarterback finished with a passer rating of 92.6% while averaging 261.4 passing yards per game and 7.0 yards per pass — all career lows. To make things worse, Mahomes' 14 interceptions are the most he's had in a season as well.

Furthermore, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will be tasked to lead the Chiefs against a hot-streaking Bills team that has now won its last five games.

Regardless, Patrick Mahomes has an advantage that's not seen on paper: his championship experience. It was seen in the Chiefs' Wild Card win against the Miami Dolphins where he tallied 262 yards and a touchdown in freezing conditions.

Mahomes has been on top of the NFL twice so a challenge such as this is something he'll surely take head on.