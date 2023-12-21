Tough news for the Bills defense.

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to keep it rolling in Week 16 against the lowly Los Angeles Chargers. However, they will be without two key pieces of their defense.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is heading to the IR due to a wrist injury while safety Micah Hyde isn't expected to suit up Saturday because of a neck problem, as reported by Ian Rapoport. Phillips just had surgery earlier in the week after suffering the injury in last weekend's massive win over the Dallas Cowboys. He could return in the playoffs depending on if Buffalo actually makes it.

As for Hyde, he hasn't suited up since December 10th when the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. A neck stinger occurred in that contest and it's unfortunately lingering, making his status doubtful for this upcoming matchup with the Bolts. Hyde is one of the better safeties in the NFL and an important player for Buffalo, tallying 49 total tackles and two interceptions. Thankfully, the Chargers are without quarterback Justin Herbert, so they're not exactly a massive offensive threat downfield.

Phillips meanwhile has played in 14 games with nine starts, tallying 2.5 sacks and 15 tackles. He's a consistent option for the Bills defense. Buffalo is searching for their third victory in a row on Saturday, currently sitting at 8-6. The playoffs are still very much a reality but Sean McDermott's squad has a small margin for error. After visiting LA, the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins are up next, a pair of AFC East rivals.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Week 16.