Can the Bills keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Chargers?

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) will look to stay hot as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday night in a Week 16 showdown.

There really couldn't be two teams that are heading in more opposite directions right now than the Bills and Chargers. The Bills are currently on a two-game winning streak over high-seeded playoff teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys, while the Chargers have lost five of their last six and were obliterated last week 63-21 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

During that stretch, the Chargers lost more than just games as Justin Herbert went down with a season-ending injury, and head coach Brandon Staley and other staff members were fired after the Raiders loss.

Neither one of these teams is where they thought they would be right now, though. Both thought they would have a playoff spot wrapped up at this point. The Bills are still in the hunt with the 9th seed, two spots out of the 7th seed Wild Card spot needed for a berth. They're going to need some help along the way if they want to be playing in the postseason, but they're one of the hottest teams playing right now. Let's now get into some Bills bold predictions for Week 16 versus the Chargers.

The Bills continue to run the ball

Since Ken Dorsey was fired as offensive coordinator, Joe Brady has taken over play-calling duties. Since Dorsey's firing, the offense has taken a bit of a different look, which was glaringly apparent last weekend versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills became run-heavy, rushing for 266 yards, with the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, James Cook, having a majority of that with 179 yards on 25 carries. The Chargers are outright pitiful right now, with nothing to play for, without their franchise quarterback and others injured, not to mention a head coach that was just fired. As ugly as last week's game was for the Chargers, where they were down 42-0 at halftime, it's really doubtful it gets much better from here.

Don't be surprised to see the Bills put up another 200-yard rushing game on Saturday. But they'll be hoping that Cook won't healthy after coming down with an illness and missed practice on Wednesday, per NFL news.

The Bills go up 21-0 at halftime

Things like last week just don't happen in the NFL, where a team gets routed before the end of the first half. That mostly only happens in high school games where mercy rules are implemented. The NFL has no mercy, and neither did the Raiders. Don't expect much mercy from the Bills either, who need a win to stay in the playoff hunt. They won't put up 42, but half of that is reasonable.

The Bills don't give up a sack to the Chargers

The Chargers were only able to account for one sack against the Raiders last week while Allen only took one from the Cowboys' pass rush last week. It's hard to imagine Allen not getting hit or sacked at least once, but this is a bold predictions piece after all. Let's go with it.

The Bills crush Chargers, keeping playoff hopes within reach

The Bills are playing some of their best football right now, coming at a pivotal time. Who knows if they will actually be able to capture one of three Wild Card spots, but it's fun watching them try.

What bodes well for this team and their chances is that their starting quarterback is healthy, which is something not a lot of teams can say this year. It's never easy to predict the NFL, but the Bills may not have to do too much in this game to walk out of SoFi Stadium with a win. It's easy to believe this one will be lopsided, with the Bills easily winning by two scores.