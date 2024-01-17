The injury woes continue for the Bills defense

The Buffalo Bills booked their key to the Divisional Round last Monday with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the win was not all smiles, as the Bills saw several of their players get injured during the outing. One of them was cornerback Taron Johnson, who suffered a head injury in the second half.

Now, it seems that Johnson is unclear to play in the Bills' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defensive back is under concussion protocol and will need clearance to see action on Sunday, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

Before leaving the game, Johnson managed two tackles and a forced fumble.

Injuries currently plague the Bills defense

To add to the Bills' woes, plenty of their defensive players are dealing with injuries as well. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Tyrel Dodson were all sidelined against the Steelers.

Aside from Taron Johnson, the other players who got hurt in the win over Pittsburgh include linebackers Baylon Spector and Terrel Bernard.

As for Johnson, he's been a key piece in the Bills defense all season. Finishing the regular season with 98 combined tackles (72 solo and 26 assisted) and three forced fumbles, the cornerback's presence will be needed for the team's divisional matchup.

Going against a formidable foe in Patrick Mahomes, the Bills defense has one week to ensure have as many recovered players as possible. However, if worse comes to worst and many of the aforementioned names are out, the Bills may have to do some free-agent scouting or bring in practice squad players as added reinforcements.