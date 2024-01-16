Teams that advanced from Wild Card Weekend to the Divisional Round have some injuries to deal with.

The NFL playoffs roll on, with Super Wild Card Weekend in the books and the NFL Divisional Round approaching. With just eight teams left in the race to be Super Bowl champs, here is the NFL injury roundup after the Wild Card Games.

Texans WR Noah Brown

Noah Brown played just five snaps and had one target from CJ Stroud in the Texans' win over the Browns before hurting his shoulder and exiting the game. That was a costly injury, too, as Brown is now on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the NFL playoffs.

Brown was the Texans fourth-leading pass-catcher this season behind Nico Collins, Tank Dell (who is also out for the season), and tight end Dalton Schultz. This injury means that John Metchie, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, and tight end Brevin Jordan will have to step in when the Texans take on the Ravens.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander left the Packers upset of the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend with an ankle injury, and after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, he “doubted Jaire Alexander would’ve gone back in if they needed him after his ankle injury.” That makes it sound like Alexander’s ankle is in rough shape, but he’ll likely play on Saturday as the NFL playoffs continue.

Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare

The news is not as good for Packers pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare. He left the Cowboys game with a knee injury and did not return. Demovsky reports he was “visibly distraught” in the locker room after the injury and LaFleur says it “doesn’t look good for him.” While there has been no official word yet, it looks like Enagbare is done for the year.

Lions LB Alex Anzalone

The only new injury the Lions picked up against the Rams is linebacker Alex Anzalone’s shoulder. After the game, though, Dan Campbell said the LB is “tough,” suggesting he will be good to go in the Divisional Rounds.

As for the team’s other question marks, rookie sensation Sam LaPorta played after suffering a knee injury, so he should be good to go, and now we just have to wait on Kalif Raymond to see if he’ll come back after missing Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi left the Cheifs-Dolphins tilt with an elbow injury and did not return. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no word about his status for the Bills game on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills

There is no more banged-up unit on this NFL injury roundup list right now than the Bills defense. On Monday, with CB Rasul Douglas, CB Christian Benford, S Taylor Rapp, and LB Tyrel Dodson already out with injuries (in addition to long-term injuries to stars like Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White) LB Terrel Bernard left with an ankle injury, Taron Johnson exited with a head injury, and Baylon Spector dealt with a back injury.

And it wasn’t just the defense. Offensive guard Conner McGovern left the game with an abdomen injury and punter Sam Martin pulled up lame with a hamstring issue while trying to chase a blocked field goal down. The punter did return to kick, but his status for next week is unknown.

None of these players have received their injury designation for Sunday in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs yet, so we’ll know more as the week goes on.