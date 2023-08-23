Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has probably heard all the rumors about Stefon Diggs being unhappy in Buffalo, but from what he's seen, Diggs has been a model leader at training camp and practice, as he shared with Sal Cappacio.

Said when things haven't gone well in practices he's the first guy to speak up. "That leaderships huge for us. That energy that he brings is infectious. Love where he's at from a mental standpoint and love what he brings to the table for this offense."….. called it "unmatched" — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 23, 2023

Diggs has been in the news cycle as of late after ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made the claim on First Take that Diggs no longer wanted to play in Buffalo after another crushing postseason defeat.

"He don't want to be in Buffalo no more… Stefon Diggs [has] got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he's lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills." —Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/MG08Ke5ZUp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 21, 2023

“Brother wants out, by the way,” Smith said on First Take. “I'm just telling you what I know know. I got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don't wanna be in Buffalo no more. I'm telling you right now. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone.”

Diggs fired back at Smith for his claims, calling them, “100% not true.”

Diggs, who has been with Buffalo for the last three seasons after being traded by the Minnesota Vikings, has enjoyed massive success with Josh Allen and the Bills. Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards his first year in Buffalo, and recorded a career-high 11 touchdown receptions last season.

Buffalo management and Diggs have tried to put to rest any rumors of a trade or general unhappiness, but to no real avail.

Diggs, 29, is on contract with Buffalo through the 2027 season. Bills GM Brandon Beane went on record earlier this summer to say that Diggs never demanded a trade this offseason.

"Stefon Diggs never asked to be traded and it was truly never an issue.. We just needed to get in a room and talk about how last season finished and get on the same page" ~ Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8aPKruDWCm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 1, 2023

Ken Dorsey's praise of Stefon Diggs for his leadership should help smooth over what's been a rocky offseason full of trade rumors after a challenging playoff exit. The Bills look primed for a run at the Super Bowl, and Diggs is a critical part of that equation as one of the league's very best wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs and the Bills will kick off the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 1.