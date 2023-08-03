Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was involved in trade buzz earlier this offseason despite general manager Brandon Beane never confirming it was true. Now Beane is emphasizing that Diggs never asked for a trade and it was never an issue, via The Pat McAfee Show.

"Stefon Diggs never asked to be traded and it was truly never an issue.. We just needed to get in a room and talk about how last season finished and get on the same page" ~ Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8aPKruDWCm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 1, 2023

“No one called on Diggs…I think people know he's ours…I got a great relationship with his agent…it was truly never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking on how last season finished and getting on the same page.”

Brandon Beane makes it clear that a Stefon Diggs trade never came close to materializing and everyone around the league knows the Bills' interest in having their star wide receiver long term. This does not come as a surprise given how quickly Diggs and the rest of those around the Bills refuted all of the contentious rumors ever since training camp started.

The Bills can now give full focus to the season ahead and their current work in training camp. It is a season with Super Bowl expectations in Buffalo, and the Bills certainly want to avoid a finish like they had last season. Getting trounced in the divisional round is not how they envisioned the 2022 season ending, and there could be issues in Buffalo if the same happens again.

One thing for certain is that the Bills will need Diggs at the top of his game if they want to find success this year. If Diggs can play like the Pro Bowl receiver he is, then the Bills are guaranteed some success.