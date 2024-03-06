The Buffalo Bills are reportedly expected to re-sign guard David Edwards, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Meirov reports that the deal will likely be worth $6 million over two years.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston provided further details of the contract.
“#Bills reach two-year, $6 million extension with David Edwards that includes $2.95 million guaranteed with $1.75 million signing bonus, salaries $1.2 million (guaranteed), $2.56 million annual $10,000 per game active roster bonus, up to $1.2M playtime incentive annual, $1.2M 2025 playtime base escalator,” Wilson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The 26-year-old is a reliable offensive lineman. He began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, and played in LA through the 2022 season. Edwards joined the Bills in 2023 and appeared 17 games, however, he made no starts.
For his career, Edwards has started 45 of his 70 games. Perhaps he can earn more playing time in Buffalo over the next two seasons. The Bills are hoping to build a strong offensive line to protect star quarterback Josh Allen, so Edwards will need to work hard to earn a starting role.
Bills offseason
The Bills have been one of the better regular season teams over the past few years. Success in the playoffs has been difficult to find, though. Buffalo is hoping to make the necessary moves this offseason to build a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Buffalo has made some less notable moves so far to begin the offseason. Perhaps they will consider making a big trade or signing a star free-agent.
The Bills have what it takes to compete for a championship. Josh Allen is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. The defense is more than capable of limiting opponents. Buffalo just needs to add some important depth pieces to finalize the roster for the 2024 campaign.
Signing potentially impactful players like David Edwards will help matters next season.