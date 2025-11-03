Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 28-21 defeat at Highmark Stadium. Allen threw for 273 yards while adding three total touchdowns, as he set an NFL record with his 47th career game, featuring both a passing and rushing score.

After defeating Kansas City, Allen shared his blunt perspective on the rivalry that shows just how focused Buffalo remains on their own process.

“It's any other game,” Allen said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “That's what we have to continue to tell ourselves each and every week, no matter who the opponent is. They're nameless. They're faceless. And it's our job to go 1-0 each and every week.”

Allen was quick to clarify he meant no disrespect to Kansas City. He acknowledged the Chiefs' standing in the league while maintaining his focus on the Bill's preparation and execution.

“You know who you're playing,” he added. “I've just always had this mindset, it's more about us than it is about them.”

When asked if he'd be surprised to see Buffalo and Kansas City meet again in January, Allen didn't hesitate with his response.

“Definitely not.”

Allen backed up his words with another dominant showing against Kansas City. The Bills quarterback completed 23 of 26 passes with an 88.5% completion rate against the Chiefs' defense.

He improved to 5-1 against Patrick Mahomes in regular-season matchups, though the playoff story tells a different tale with Kansas City holding a 4-0 edge in postseason meetings.

The win pushed Buffalo to 6-2 on the season, trailing only the 7-2 New England Patriots in the AFC East. The victory over Kansas City marked the team's second straight win following their Week 7 bye, with running back James Cook adding 114 rushing yards to support Allen's attack.

The Bills' defense held Mahomes to just 15 completions on 34 attempts while forcing a late interception to seal the win. Tight end Dalton Kincaid hauled in six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, providing Allen with a reliable target throughout the contest.

Allen's week-to-week approach has Buffalo rolling at the right time. The quarterback continues leading one of the AFC's most balanced offenses while the defense has tightened up considerably, positioning the Bills as legitimate contenders heading into the season's second half.