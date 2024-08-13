The Buffalo Bills lost a lot of pass-catching talent this offseason, as they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and watched Gabe Davis sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. And even though the 2024 regular season campaign hasn't gotten underway yet, the Bills are already dealing with some injury woes at the position.

The Bills took a flier on Chase Claypool this offseason when they signed him to a one-year deal in free agency, but he's been dealing with a toe injury early on in training camp, and he ended up getting placed on injured reserve, ending his season before it even started. In an effort to replace Claypool, Buffalo signed veteran wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain to one-year deals.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Roster moves: Bills signed QB Ben DiNucci, WR Damiere Byrd and WR Deon Cain to one-year deals. Bills placed QB Shane Buechele and WR Chase Claypool on IR.”

Bills' Chase Claypool experiment goes sideways

After a pair of strong seasons to start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool's career has gone off the rails, and he's struggling to stay on the field or find a consistent spot in whatever team's offense he is playing for. In his place, the team brought in a veteran speedster in Byrd, while taking a flier on Cain, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020.

Elsewhere, the Bills shored up their quarterback depth chart by signing former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, as Shane Buechele's season came to an end too, as he was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Buffalo will be upset to have lost Claypool for the year, and while they are hoping Byrd or Cain can stick, it's certainly a longshot, and it could end up being a tough year for the team's pass-catching corps as a whole.