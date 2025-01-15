In the words of tactical genius Sun Tzu, “It is essential to seek out enemy agents who have come to conduct espionage against you and to bribe them to serve you.” This tactic appears to be something the Buffalo Bills are embracing heading into their NFL Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into the matchup, the Bills have signed former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown to their practice squad.

Brown most recently spent the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders before getting last summer and signing with Buffalo during training camp. The athletic quarterback started his NFL career with the Ravens in 2022. Brown played in two games and made one start while completing 22-of-49 passes for 302 yards. He spent the 2023 season on the Baltimore practice squad.

Mitch Trubisky and Mike White are behind Josh Allen on Buffalo's 53-man roster. So, Brown’s contributions will likely be limited to practice work. But why did the Bills sign the former Ravens quarterback if they don't expect him to play? In embracing the Art of War‘s teachings, Buffalo adding Brown to their practice squad isn't about what the quarterback can do on the field.

Instead, it's about preparing for how the Bills can shut down the Ravens on offense.

Anthony Brown could help the Bills reach the AFC Championship

The Bills face a challenge posed by Lamar Jackson's distinctive playing style. To effectively prepare for games against the Baltimore Ravens, they need a player who can replicate Jackson's approach in practice. Enter Brown. He has a similar style of play and a solid grasp of the Ravens' offensive system. Brown is a crucial asset for the Bills as they prepare for their matchups.

“There’s only one Lamar Jackson at the end of the day,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “So you do the best you can to try and simulate it. Good luck.”

Before the signing, the Bills had no one on their roster who could replicate Jackson's unique skills. This created a gap in their preparation. Buffalo's defense could miss out on valuable practice time without Brown. They needed to see the quickness and playmaking style that Jackson brought to the game, and without this, they would struggle to prepare to face him effectively. That's what Brown can do for the Bills and, hopefully, help Buffalo punch their ticket to the AFC Championship.

“Anthony Brown helps with that,” McDermott said. “The full answer is if you just put a mobile person back there when you’re planning and working on the scrambles or the quarterback run game, the defensive players know this is one of those plays if you just have to sub out one of our normal quarterbacks for a mobile player like that.

“To hide that, what Anthony brings to the table is both. He can throw it, he can run it, and so there’s a little bit more of a true, honest look down in and down out, whether he’s handing it off, dropping back, or doing some of the things, conceptually at least, that Lamar does.”