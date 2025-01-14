While Hailee Steinfeld might carry the title of “fiancée” now amid her engagement to Josh Allen, the Oscar-nominated actress also has a new title in Buffalo.

Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and the city of Buffalo made it known that they are excited to welcome Steinfeld into the city. On Sunday, Jan. 12, CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson sent posted a photo of a billboard made by the hospitality company Delaware North.

“The Queen City has a new queen,” the sign reads. “Congratulations, Josh and Hailee.”

In addition to the congratulatory message for the newly engaged couple, the billboard also featured a pair of playing cards. One card had a queen on the left symbolizing Steinfeld and the other card was a king referencing Allen. Both cards had the Bills logo and Allen's card featured the athlete's jersey number, No. 17.

Josh Allen Reveals How The Proposal Day Went For Hailee Steinfeld

Since Allen and Steinfeld began their romance in 2023, they have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they have shown on several occasions after their November 2024 engagement more about themselves as a couple.

For Beau Society, the actresses' newsletter, she interviewed Allen and asked what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

While fans now know how their engagement went down, there has been no update on the actual wedding plans.

“They haven’t set anything yet but are still figuring out,” NBC reporter Melissa Stark said on the Sunday Night Football telecast last month.