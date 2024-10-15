Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins felt that he did his job in Week 6. In a Monday Night Football game that was dominated by penalties and overshadowed by a brawl in between the third and fourth quarters, Dawkins felt that he held New York Jets edge rusher Micheal Clemons in check.

After the game, Dawkins told reporters that the scuffle between the Bills' offensive line and the Jets' defensive line was a “little weird” and sparked by a New York trainer. Regardless, Dawkins felt that he threw Clemons off his game and did what head coach Sean McDermott wanted of him by being a “dog.”

“It was a little weird,” Dawkins said, via Jon Scott of WGRZ. “They talking, running their mouths. One of their trainers was walking by with water and I felt like he was trying to be funny, putting it in my face… I think I'm more in their heads than they are in mine.

“I went out there and did exactly what I planned on doing; getting [Micheal Clemons] out of his game. He had a chance to stop Josh [Allen], Josh ran right around him on the last play of the game… Coach wants dogs, so I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna run my mouth and talk my stuff.”

In their head-to-head matchup, Dawkins did not allow a sack in the game and Clemons could not effectively get to Allen. Dawkins was responsible for one penalty, an unsportsmanlike conduct call on him that started the brawl.

Bills take control of first in AFC East with win

With their win over the Jets in Week 6, the Bills are now first in the AFC East with a 4-2 record. The win also ended a brief two-game skid that included losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Behind the Bills, the rest of the AFC East teams have not met the expectations given to them with no other group with a winning record. The Miami Dolphins are in second with a measly 2-3 record as they struggle without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Jets are struggling just as much as the Dolphins with a 2-4 record and are not the team many predicted they would be with Aaron Rodgers under center. A recent trade for Davante Adams might help but the offense is not what anybody expected through six games.

The only team in the division with less than two wins is the New England Patriots who own a disastrous 1-5 record. Five games was all it took for head coach Jerod Mayo to give up on Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and turn to rookie Drake Maye in hopes of potentially turning the season around.