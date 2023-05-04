Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Buffalo Bills announced that construction of their new stadium will begin immediately after the Erie County Legislature approved the Bills new stadium agreement on Thursday, and Bills executive Vice President & COO Ron Raccuia commented on the matter.

“We want to thank Governor Hochul, the County Executive and all of our public partners for bringing this process to a successful conclusion,” Ron Raccuia said in the Bills’ announcement. “All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed. There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately.”

The Bills will continue to work on design elements, although most of that is done. Major construction is scheduled for June.

“Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium,” Raccuia said. “Major construction in June will begin with excavation. The final design elements are never really final, but it’s extremely dialed in at this point.”

The new stadium will be open-air and built on a 242-acre site and will cover about 1.35 million square feet, according to the Bills. The destruction the current stadium is part of the site’s related development.

The new Bills stadium is scheduled to be completed in July 2026. So the Bills will play three more seasons at Highmark Stadium, before transitioning to the new stadium for the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, according to the team’s statement.