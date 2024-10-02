The Buffalo Bills made one of the most shocking moves of the 2024 NFL offseason when they traded superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. While there were rumors that Diggs wasn't happy with the Bills, fans were stunned to see the team willingly unload one of the top pass catchers in the league.

The main reason for concern was that Buffalo was robbing quarterback Josh Allen of his top target in the passing game, without truly bringing in a replacement as well. The Bills were aware of this, but they internally believed that they no longer needed Diggs in order to succeed on offense, which led to them being OK with making this trade.,

“‘For a while it was, ‘No way we can play without this dude,” a team source who was on the scene that night said about Diggs. ‘But I thought to myself, ‘Oh, maybe we can do this without him.”” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Bills doing well without Stefon Diggs so far this season

Considering how productive Diggs was during his time with the Bills, where he posted atleast 103 catches, 1183 yards, and eight touchdowns in each of his four campaigns, it's pretty eye-opening to see folks within the team believe that the offense could function without him. That's also pretty noteworthy when considering the team lost their number two wide receiver in Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

While Buffalo did get blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, they have enjoyed a 3-1 start to the season, and they haven't noticeably missed Diggs on offense. While not having a star wide receiver leading the way hurts, Buffalo has leaned on their ground game, with Allen spreading the ball around to his assortment of pass catchers when the offense takes to the air.

Meanwhile, Diggs has gotten off to a strong start with the Texans (25 REC, 233 YDS, 2 TD), making this a rare instance where all parties involved may have won. Time will tell if Buffalo's offense can truly survive without a star receiver like Diggs leading the way, but for now, things are off to a great start, and the folks inside the building clearly believe the team made the right move.