Stefon Diggs is the Buffalo Bills' ace receiver right now. Coming off his fourth-straight Pro Bowl year, the 30-year-old star is expected to co-lead the offense once again alongside Josh Allen and James Cook. That is, unless a trade happens of course. While this is unlikely, Diggs raised speculation on Friday by posting a cryptic tweet that had football fans buzzing online.
“Ready for whatever,” Diggs said, through his official X (Twitter) account.
Diggs is no stranger to enigmatic social media commentary. He's been posting mysterious one-liners ever since his days with the Minnesota Vikings. And with a contract that extends until 2027, he might just be tweeting to troll the general public.
Still, his latest post comes amid a myriad of moves within the Bills roster.
Buffalo started the offseason by releasing players left and right to free up their salary cap. Some of the players who departed from the Bills include former Pro Bowlers Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer. Afterward, the team went into acquisition mode, highlighted by their latest signing of wideout Curtis Samuel.
While there are still patches to be fixed, particularly within the defensive secondary, Buffalo's offensive core seems intact. And with Samuel coming in, Diggs now partners with a new receiver after the Bills lost Gabe Davis to free agency.
Stefon Diggs' 2023 season with the Bills
As for the mysterious-tweeting wideout himself, Diggs was a key to the Bills' 2023 campaign, which ultimately concluded during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The 30-year-old tallied regular-season totals of 1,183 yards, 11.1 yards per catch and eight touchdowns in 107 catches.
However, Diggs' tweet also comes in the aftermath of his quiet second half to the season. After garnering 100+ yards in five of his first six games, Diggs didn't hit the triple-digit mark again throughout the year and in the playoffs.
He's expected to bounce back of course. A wide receiver of that caliber always does. But does the tweet indicate a trade? Maybe. Maybe not. Only Stefon Diggs and the management know. So for now, the Bills fandom will have to sit around and keep an eye on any further development.