The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The winner of this contest takes on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks time. Buffalo took the lead over the Chiefs in the first half, but will not have defender Christian Benford for the remainder of this contest.

Benford was carted off the field in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. He suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet collision. Benford attempted to return to the game, according to ESPN's Alania Getzenberg on Bluesky. However, Bills defender Rasul Douglas prevented him from doing so and alerted the medical staff.

Benford started 15 games for the Bills in 2024. The 24-year-old is in the midst of his third season in the NFL. Buffalo drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In 2024, Benford recorded 64 combined tackles, 10 pass defenses, and two interceptions.

Unfortunately, things are not going well for the Bills. Buffalo took a 10-7 lead over the Chiefs in the second quarter. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense has come to life. They have scored two touchdowns since Buffalo took the lead. But a Mack Hollins touchdown has cut the lead to 21-16 before halftime.

The Chiefs are seeking their third straight Super Bowl. Kansas City defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII 38-25. Last season saw them win their second in a row when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller 25-22. This would be the fourth Super Bowl the Chiefs have won with Mahomes under center after they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to end the 2019 season.

The Bills, meanwhile, are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. Buffalo went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s but didn't win any of them. To this date, the Bills have not won a Super Bowl since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970.