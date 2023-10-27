For those fantasy football players with Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid on their roster — the long wait it over.

Late in the second quarter of the Bills' Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB Josh Allen threw a rope to Kincaid. Filling in for the other tight end named Dalton on the Bills, Kincaid took it 22 yards for a score. It was his first career NFL touchdown, video courtesy of the NFL's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kincaid had his breakout game last week against the New England Patriots. He set career highs in targets (eight), catches (eight), and yards (75), but was kept out of the end zone.

Fans were quick to hop on social media and (mostly) celebrate the rookie's career milestone.

His alma mater, the University of Utah, shared the video, along with their congratulations. Utah alumni were ecstatic, hyping up their guy and how “smooth” he moves on the field, referring to the first-round pick as “special” and even “elite”.

One fan predicted that Dalton Knox, the Bills' other tight end who recently hit the IR after surgery on his wrist, was going to find it tough to get back into the lineup, suggesting Knox's “job finna be gone”.

A fantasy footballer bragged that a friend had “been stashing Kincaid on his fantasy team all year long waiting for this moment.” A clear example of persistence paying off (assuming this friend started Kincaid this week.)

And because it's social media, someone had to bring the snark. Losing patience after a whopping seven games, one fan huffed “It’s about time”.