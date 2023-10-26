The latest Dawson Knox injury update is brutal for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 8 Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end left the team’s last game with a wrist injury, and now it will require surgery, which will likely put him out for at least four games.

“#Bills standout TE Dawson Knox, out tonight with a wrist injury that requires surgery, is likely to be placed on Injured Reserve, source says,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. “That would knock him out four games.”

There are conflicting reports as to how long the TE will be out, though.

“When Sean McDermott said it was unclear how long #Bills TE Dawson Knox would be out, the thought was he might be back in under four weeks. Post-surgery, it was determined IR and four weeks at least was the smart route to go,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in response to Rapoport's initial tweet.

Either way, this Dawson Knox injury update is a tough blow for the Bills heading into Week 8 vs the Buccaneers. The tight end has 15 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Dawson Knox injury means more Dalton Kincaid

What this means is that rookie TE Dalton Kincaid will have a bigger role in Bills offense over the next month or so. The first-round pick has 25 catches for 193 yards so far, but he hasn’t been as involved in the offense as his lofty draft status would suggest.

Featuring Kincaid more may be exactly what the Bills offense needs to break out of its current slump. Josh Allen and company put up 123 points in Weeks 2, 3, and 4, but have scored just 59 in Weeks 5, 6, and 7.

Much of these offensive struggles have to do with the team failing to find a productive No. 2 pass-catcher behind Stefon Diggs. The All-Pro wide receiver has 55 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Bills WR2, Gabriel Davis, is well behind that pace with just 22 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns.