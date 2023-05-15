Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award, which is given annually to “the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.”

The award was announced Monday by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Hamlin, who is 25 years old, made a tackle during a Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals and went into cardiac arrest last season. He was resuscitated on the field and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was later taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in stable condition.

Hamlin intends to return to football.

“This was a life-changing event, but it’s not the end of my story,” Damar Hamlin said. “I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

The other finalists for the Halas Award were New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Hamlin’s 2022 season was his second in the NFL. He started 13 of 15 games he appeared in and finished with 63 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss. He also had 1 1/2 sacks and two passes defended.

Hamlin recorded two tackles in 14 games played in 2021.

The Bills’ safety has been cleared to return to football, according to team general manager Brandon Beane.

Hamlin was a member of a Buffalo defense that finished No. 2 in opponent points per game (17.9). The Bills are expected to be one of the top groups on that end in 2023.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera won the George Halas Award in 2022 after he faced cancer and did not miss a game that season.h