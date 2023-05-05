Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

One of the most followed stories of the NFL season was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Pittsburgh product collapsed on the field during their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a routine tackle on Tee Higgins. It was the scariest moment of the season, but thankfully, Hamlin has made an incredible recovery.

Now, the Bills DB is back on his feet, enjoying life. In fact, Damar Hamlin went on a trip with the Bengals’ WR trio of Tee Higgins, his college teammate Tyler Boyd, and Ja’Marr Chase. Boyd posted this awesome image of the fearsome foursome on his Instagram.

That’s absolutely lovely to see. It’s also crazy to see Damar Hamlin just, living life, after that entire ordeal. Hamlin was immediately sent to the ICU after he was revived on the Bengals’ home field. Thankfully, Hamlin made a miraculous recovery from the cardiac arrest, and is currently on track to return to the field.

As for the Bengals, it was clear that even the Cincinnati players were shook by what happened to Damar Hamlin. Higgins perhaps had the hardest time, as he was involved in the incident itself. It was never Higgins’ fault; it was a routine play that resulted in a one-in-a-million freak accident. Boyd also was emotional, as he was teammates with the Bills safety in college.

In a weird way, Damar Hamlin’s injury seemingly brought the Bills and the Bengals closer together. You just absolutely love to see it.