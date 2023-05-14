The Buffalo Bills have signed edge rusher Shane Ray, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The former first-round pick has been out of the league for five years. The Bills added Ray after a tryout with Buffalo Saturday during rookie minicamp.

Shane Ray was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Ray had a career-high eight sacks in 2016, but he only totaled a pair of sacks and 26 tackles over the next two seasons. Ray now joins the Bills having spent the last two years in the CFL.

“Words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now,” Ray wrote on Instagram. “So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game. So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting a uphill battle. There where times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn’t be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself. I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn’t believe. There are so many people that have been on this journey with me supporting me and I thank you all!!! When I needed someone to lean on you all wouldn’t let me fall.”

The Bills are one of the top Super Bowl contenders. Ray does have experience playing in the NFL’s championship game. As a rookie, Ray recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.