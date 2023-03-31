Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was invited to the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden this week, and both men had high praise for the other afterwards.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it,” President Biden wrote on Twitter. “It was my honor to have him and his family here today.”

Hamlin shared a heartfelt response to the President on his social media on Thursday.

“It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today,” wrote Hamlin. “I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable.”

Hamlin finished with the hashtag #UncleJoe, and included his signature hands-forming-a-heart emoji.

An official statement from the White House said the conversation between the two included Joe Biden “thanking Damar Hamlin for his courage, resilience, and can-do spirit which has inspired the American people.” Biden also lauded Hamlin for his efforts, including through legislation,”to bring people together and making life-saving technologies more widely available.”

Hamlin has been doing the rounds of Washington, DC, meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, “to help promote the bipartisan legislation access to AEDs, which would increase the availability of automated external defibrillators, and related training, on school campuses,” per ESPN.

The 25-year-old has been meeting with specialists since suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Jan. 2 regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which the use of an AED helped to save his life.

The Bills hope that Damar Hamlin will be back on the field next season, with his recovery trending in the right direction.

“We’re hopeful that he plays, but at the end of the day that’s a decision that he’s going to make,” head coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL’s Annual Meetings in Phoenix, AZ this week. “We support him whether he decides to play or not.”