As the Buffalo Bills look to rebound from their playoff exit, the team has been busy retooling their roster through free agency. The Bills latest act saw Buffalo bring back one of their key defensive linemen.

Buffalo has signed Jordan Phillips to a one-year, $3 million contract, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. This will be Phillips third time playing for the Bills.

The defensive lineman originally joined the Bills in 2018 after being claimed off of waivers from the Miami Dolphins. He played for Buffalo in 2019 before joining the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-2021. After that two year hiatus, Phillips made his return to the Bills.

In Phillips’ latest run, he appeared in 12 games for the Bills, starting one. He racked up 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two passes defended. Over his entire eight-year NFL career, Phillips has made 166 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 19 passes defended.

Jordan Phillips returns to a Bills’ defense that was one of the best in the NFL this past season. Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense, allowing just 319.1 yards per game. Their run defense was phenomenal, ranking fifth in the league by allowing 104.6 yards per game.

Phillips is currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. However, the Bills clearly see him having a role defensively. Buffalo is still reeling after being knocked out of the postseason. Phillips re-signing won’t suddenly make the Bills world beaters.

However, when healthy, Phillips has been productive in spurts. He clearly knows the Bills system. Buffalo decided to retain one of their own and run it back with Phillips as they chase a Super Bowl.