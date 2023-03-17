It is only March, and the offseason is already probably dragging for Buffalo Bills fans. They have entered that unforgiving territory where postseason shortcomings overshadow any other individual accolades or goodwill. However, if there is anyone who can transcend football frustration it’s safety Damar Hamlin.

All of America, not just the sports world, followed Hamlin’s battle for his life after he suffered Cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2. He has made magnificent strides the past few months, and has continued to reiterate one major goal. He is determined to play football next season.

General manger Brandon Beane relayed the 24-year-old’s confidence after recently meeting with him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Had a great visit with him a couple days ago and he’s in great spirits,” Beane said per Nick Veronica of WIVB. “He’s off the ‘world tour’ that he and I laughed about with all the sporting events [Hamlin was invited to] and everything else. He’s dialed in. He definitely has every intention to play.”

Hamlin spent a week in intensive care, but has amazed everyone with his level of resolve and optimistic outlook. He is not willing to take anything for granted, and that includes his NFL career. Beane said that Hamlin will still have a couple more checkpoints to clear with the doctors, but there is hope that he could begin the process that will eventually see him on the football field later this year.

Regardless of how the rest of the offseason shapes up, that news alone should be great fuel for the entire Bills organization. Fans witnessed how driven the team was when they played for Hamlin, but there would likely be a whole new aura surrounding them if they play with Hamlin again.