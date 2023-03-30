Upon visiting the White House his request, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to deliver a message about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the inspiration he brought and still brings people.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2., dropping to the ground suddenly and laying motionless.

The game against the Bengals would be cancelled. Hamlin would be transferred to a hospital after being resuscitated on the field by first responders.

There was palpable fear and distress emanating from the stadium that day.

Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what's more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today. pic.twitter.com/xju70wnAzl — President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those who consider football to be a sport that’s too dangerous to continue, the fact that a tackle may have caused Hamlin to have a heart attack on the field is a serious matter. Though it seemingly has a one in a million chance of happening, one can’t simply dismiss that its now a potential concern in the future.

There’s unlikely to be any large ripple effects from this incident. Neither in terms of changes to league rules regarding tackling form or an exodus of players.

Nonetheless, if the tackle caused Hamlin to have a heart attack on the field, there are players — current or future — will be considering whether or not that want to continue their careers.

All of that aside, President Biden is right to say that the country could learn from Hamlin.

Anyone who looks the worst circumstances in the eye and emerges triumphant needs applause. That Hamlin did it in a situation that nobody has ever seen before is even more impressive.